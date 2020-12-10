Community responds to help local man

A County Derry community have rallied around to raise money for a young local man after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Stephen McAteer, from Drumsurn, was told he has cancer last month.

His friends and the local community have now rallied around their 'proactive member'.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise money for travel and accommodation costs for the 29-year-old.

“The news of Stephens diagnosis has saddened the community as a whole,” said fundraiser organiser Suellen O'Kane.

“To give something back, we have set up this Go Fund Me Page to help with travel and accommodation costs.

“Stephen is a proactive member of his local community always helping those in need.

“He is chairperson of the local play school, ensuring all preschoolers in Drumsurn get the opportunities available to them.

“He is also an active youth club volunteer with Drumsurn Community Association giving up his time to help with the development of the local young people aged 5-25yrs old.

“His volunteer role in Drumsurn Community Association also involves providing services to our elderly residents from hot meals and social classes.”

The community association have also organised a raffle to support Stephen following his diagnosis, with Bushtown Hotel and Spa donating a night's break for two as a prize.

A spokesperson for the association said they wanted to show their support for a 'much-loved volunteer'.

“Stephen has been volunteering with the group for numerous years,” they said.

“Anyone who knows Stephen, knows what a kind, caring, helpful and empathetic young man he is. He is always the first to offer his services and thinks of helping others before himself all the time.

“He has recently been diagnosed with cancer and now he could use some of that kind, generous support that he has given so freely to our community given back to himself and his young family.”

For more information on how to donate, visit the Drumsurn CA Facebook page or contact Michelle Friel on mfriel70@hotmail.com.