Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Glen girl impresses in engineering competition

Clodagh designed a special car for the blind.

Glen girl impresses in engineering competition

Clodagh Molloy with her prize.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A County Derry schoolgirl has achieved the cateogory of 'Highly Commended' in a NI-wide engineering competition.

Clodagh Molloy, a Primary 7 pupil at St Patrick's Primary School, Glen, entered the 'If you were an engineer, what would you do?' competition run annually by the Primary Engineer Leaders Awards.

Her 'Blind n' Brilliant 2000' car, adapted to give blind people a sense of independence, impressed judges at the competition and made it into the organisation's online gallery.

Clodagh's idea featured in-built sensors adapt to changes in speed and traffic and provide weather alerts, and provide the driver with specially fitted gloves for steering.

“The Blind n' Brilliant 2000 is made especially for the blind.

“Once you get inside and buckle up you simply say 'start car' and it turns on,” Clodagh wrote in her competition entry.

“You put your hands on the wheel and drive.

“The ear 'voice' would tell you what to do.

“It would tell you turn left or right, or if there was a car behind you.

“For left and right, the steering wheel would vibrate on that side. If you don't know what to do, you can say 'help mode activate'.

“A pair of gloves will pop out and once you put them on, the glove will move the gears, steering and help you with the pedals.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie