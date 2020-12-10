Glen girl impresses in engineering competition

A County Derry schoolgirl has achieved the cateogory of 'Highly Commended' in a NI-wide engineering competition.

Clodagh Molloy, a Primary 7 pupil at St Patrick's Primary School, Glen, entered the 'If you were an engineer, what would you do?' competition run annually by the Primary Engineer Leaders Awards.

Her 'Blind n' Brilliant 2000' car, adapted to give blind people a sense of independence, impressed judges at the competition and made it into the organisation's online gallery.

Clodagh's idea featured in-built sensors adapt to changes in speed and traffic and provide weather alerts, and provide the driver with specially fitted gloves for steering.

“The Blind n' Brilliant 2000 is made especially for the blind.

“Once you get inside and buckle up you simply say 'start car' and it turns on,” Clodagh wrote in her competition entry.

“You put your hands on the wheel and drive.

“The ear 'voice' would tell you what to do.

“It would tell you turn left or right, or if there was a car behind you.

“For left and right, the steering wheel would vibrate on that side. If you don't know what to do, you can say 'help mode activate'.

“A pair of gloves will pop out and once you put them on, the glove will move the gears, steering and help you with the pedals.”