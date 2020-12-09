Major new partnership for Maghera writer

Contact
Yvonne Fleming.
A Maghera writer who created the popular children's books series 'The Weaterbies' has announced a new partnership with international script writer Jodi Reynolds.
Yvonne Fleming created a collection of stories based on a community of loveable weather-themed characters and signed a successful publishing deal in 2017/18.
The deal was followed by an animated pilot, produced by local animation company Flixerpix, in 2019, and now the County Derry writer has announced she is to link up with Jodi Reynolds.
Jodi, an acclaimed script writer and producer of 20 years' experience, has had phenomenal success with multiple broadcasters in the UK and America.
Her recent children's TV credits include the role of core writer for Peter Rabbit, House of Anubis, Sunny Day and Rescue Bots Academy.
Yvonne has said she is 'beyond thrilled' to have secured the partnership.
“We are forever striving to generate interest for children and continue to attract and engage proactively with potential commercial partners,” she said.
“We are beyond thrilled that Jodi is part of our team to develop and actualise scripts to fully materialise The Weatherbies.
“Our portfolio has an aesthetic springboard that dives directly into a weather world of books, stories and scripts.
“Our characters are weather symbols that encourage friendship, empathy, compassion and problem solve current eco-hazards; utmost imperative from a child’s perspective today.
“A healthier environment means a stabilised environment!”
For more information on the Weatherbies series, visit their website.
