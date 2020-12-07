Police say man was arrested in Derry today as part of an investigation into the activities of the New IRA

Contact
A 21 year-old man was today arrested in Derry by members of the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit.
He was arrested during a search and arrest operation in the Brandywell area of the city.
A PSNI spokesperson said the man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned by detectives.
Derry City and Strabane Area Co-ordinator Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “The search and arrest operation today was in relation to an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA and to ensure the public are kept safe.
“A mobile phone and a notebook were seized during the search and the man who was arrested is being questioned in custody.”
