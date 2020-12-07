McErlean puts on a Monza masterclass at World Rally Championship finale

Contact
Josh in action in Monza (Pic: Red Bull content pool)
Kilrea driver Josh McErlean produced a sensational drive at the final round of the FIA World Rally Championship to take seventh place in the WRC3 category at an unforgiving ACI Rally Monza, driving a Hyundai i20 R5 last weekend.
The 2019 Billy Coleman Award winner coped with biblical-like conditions throughout the weekend, tackling thick snow, heavy rain and mud strewn stages to secure his maiden WRC finish on his debut in the category.
With co-driver Keaton Williams alongside, the young pairing impressed the entire service park with a series of top stage times, beating many WRC regulars in the process to take his Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing i20 to 17th overall in an impressive field of almost 100 starters.
