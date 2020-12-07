Magherafelt Sky Blues pitch a different challenge to their members

Local soccer club Magherafelt Sky Blues – in conjunction with Hope Magherafelt and the Magherafelt Foodbank - are appealing to their members, and the wider local community, to help a 'worthy cause'.

In the three weeks before Christmas, the local Magherafelt foodbank will provide over 200 Christmas hampers and food parcels to help local individuals and families in crisis.

“Magherafelt Sky Blues will be helping meet the above target and we will need your help,” read a club statement.

This Saturday (December 12), from 10am to 2pm, the club will be hosting a drop off point for donations for the above food appeal at their Spires Park base.

“We have provided you with the most requested items which you can add to your list when you shop for this great cause,” it continued.

Toiletries, rice, noodles, pasta sauce, tea/coffee, biscuits and jam, as well as tinned meat, fish, vegetables, custard and rice.

“This is a very worthy cause and will put something back into our local community. Please make a note of this date and we look forward to seeing you on Saturday.”

Christmas draw

As the Sky Blues bring 2020 to a close they are kicking off 2021 by launching their New Years' Eve draw.

First prize - £300 gift voucher for either Galgorm Resort, Radisson or Me and Mrs Jones.

Second prize - £200 cash

Third prize - £50 sports gift voucher

Tickets £6 or two for £10

To enter this draw, send your entry via PayPal to mfeltskyblues@outlook.com using the friends and family option, or through any club member. All entries will be published. For any queries, contact Gary Rafferty on 07752 164 044