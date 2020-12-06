People urged to only attend a 'very busy' casualty department at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry for emergencies

The emergency department at Altnagelvin Hospital is 'very busy' today, the Western Trust has said.

The Trust has urged to only attend the department for emergencies.

A Trust spokesperson said: "Our Emergency Department (ED) at Altnagelvin Hospital is very busy today.

"There are 44 people in ED with and 20 waiting to be admitted.

"Please only attend the ED if you have a medical or mental health emergency.

"Please consider alternative healthcare options available to you."