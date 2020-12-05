Contact

Sadness at the death of 'irreplaceable' Derry man Charlie Herron

Former principal-turned-author passed away yesterday

Charlie Herron passed away yesterday.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

News of the death of a well-known Derry man has been greeted with great sadness.

Charlie Herron, an acclaimed author and a former principal of Foyleview School, passed away yesterday at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Charlie, who was in his 80s, will be buried on Monday following a service at St Eugene' Cathedral.

After a career in teaching, the Marlborough Road man published his first book, McCauley's War, in 2010, at the age of 74.

It was a story of life in wartime Derry as seen through the eyes of Dickie McCauley, a streetwise nine-year-old who dominates his friends and constantly outwits his elders.

Charlie published a sequel, The Trouble with McCauley, in 2012.

Before publishing his first book, the local man wrote many short stories, some of which he read on BBC radio.

He was also a leading member of the Colmcille Debating Society and held the accolade of being a four-time winner of the ‘prestigious’ Baron Von Munchausen competition to find the biggest liar in Derry.

Charlie's family have described him as 'irreplaceable'.

Due to the current Covid restrictions, it has been requested that the house, Mass and burial are strictly for immediate family.

Streaming of the Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Eugene’s Cathedral website and Charlie’s many cherished relatives and friends are invited to attend in this way.

