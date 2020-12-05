PSNI and garda join forces today for checkpoints in the Derry/Donegal border

The PSNI and gardai joined forces today for a major traffic operation on the Derry/Donegal border.

Vehicles travelling across the border at Bridgend were stopped by police at either side of the crossing.

Gardai have held regular checkpoints at local border crossings in recent weeks as part of their Covid management operations.

People were asked during the latest lockdown in the Republic, which ended on Friday, to only travel for essential journeys.

On the northern side of the border, Covid restrictions will remain in place until December 11.

Again, people are being asked to only travel if essential.