Two people arrested after drugs found in a car in Derry

Two people have been arrested after drugs were found in a car in Derry.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers patrolling the Bonds Hill area of the Waterside approached a vehicle last night.

"The occupants weren't best pleased to see us, which is no surprise as one of them had an outstanding bench warrant and there were drugs in the car," the spokesperson said.

"Both occupants have now been arrested and will assist us with our enquiries.

"As it happens, their car had no insurance either. It has been seized and now off our roads.

"If you have information on drugs in your area then contact us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."