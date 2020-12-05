Final preparations being made for a Derry man's charity cycle to Malin Head tomorrow on a classic Chopper bike

Contact
Jay will make the journey on a Chopper bike.
A Derry man is to cycle from Muff to Malin Head tomorrow on a vintage chopper bike to raise money for a local charity.
Jay Doherty will make the 45-kilometre journey on the classic bike, setting off from Muff at 9.30am.
All the money he raises will be donated to Foyle Search and Rescue, whose members Jay described as 'heroes'.
He has already managed to raise £2,500.
Jay said he's looking forward to the challenge.
Chopper bikes were hugely popular in the 1970s and 1980s and were seen as being among the coolest bikes to have.
However, we don't know how comfortable they might be on the journey from Muff to Malin Head!
You can make a donation to Jay's appeal here - https://bit.ly/36HiWMq
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
A garda car near the scene of the crash between Drumkeen and Letterkenny back in 2016 which claimed three young lives
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.