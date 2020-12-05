People in Derry being encouraged to take part in a Christmas carol service in their streets

People are being encouraged to take part in a special Christmas carol event in their streets next Sunday.

The initiative is being organised by the Foyle Vineyard Church in Derry.

The church is encouraging people to join with their neighbours in their streets and gardens at 6pm on Sunday to sing some Christmas carols.

Given that all public carol services have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic, the local church wants to spread some festive cheer.

A church spokesperson said: “It’s an event designed for all ages and a lovely way for people in the community to reach out to neighbours in a year where some may feel isolated and alone.

“We want to send the message that good will and fun are not cancelled and celebrate a central message of the Christmas story, togetherness.

“We have a street in Eglinton preparing to raise money for charity on the night and a street in Bridgend serving hot chocolate and inviting local musicians to join in with their instruments.”