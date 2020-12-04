Two Derry charities to each receive £25,000 to help them support people in the run-up to Christmas

Derry City and Strabane District Council today unanimously supported a proposal to allocate £50,000 between two local charities as part of its wider commitment to helping to alleviate hardship experienced by local people.

The recommendation to support the joint Christmas campaign led by St Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army, was made by council's Welfare Reform Working Group, and came before a reconvened meeting of Full Council today.

It was also agreed at the meeting that the council would commence the process to seek an additional £50,000 towards hardship support, including writing to the NI Executive.

Earlier in the week, members of the council's Governance and Strategic Planning Committee heard an update from the working group which stressed the urgency for some form of intervention in the run up to Christmas, with plans to explore further partnerships and possible interventions in the New Year.

At today's virtual meeting councillors formally approved the funding and also called on local businesses to lend their support where they can to local charities such as the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul who are working to alleviate hardship and who have been running this joint cross community Christmas campaign for the past 40 years.

Welcoming today's decision, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney said he was delighted to see the council being proactive on behalf of those in serious need at this very difficult time.

"Everyone is aware of the additional financial pressures of the Christmas period and especially this year as we navigate our way through the economic and social effects of the Covid 19 pandemic.

"The Welfare Reform Group on behalf of Council considered how best to get immediate support to those in need, and it was regarded as a matter of urgency that we take some form of immediate action within our remit as a Council to help those in difficulty," he explained.