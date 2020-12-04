£1M Maghera leisure scheme reaches milestone

The £1M scheme to enhance leisure facilities at Maghera Leisure Centre has reached a milestone with the opening of a new footpath.

The 180m-long extension to the footpath at Crewe Road is now complete and means a safer environment to enjoy walking.

It allows walkers to complete a safe loop around the town and to use it as a jogging route after attending fitness classes in the centre.

Work continues to create a new 3G pitch on the site of the former police station adjacent to the existing leisure centre, with a new trim trail also under construction and an all-inclusive play area to be installed.

Funding for this project was approved through Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership under its Village Renewal Scheme, part-funded under Priority 6 (LEADER) of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014 – 2020 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, and the European Union, with the remainder of the investment from Mid Ulster District Council.

“These new facilities greatly broaden the range of leisure options available for local people at the existing leisure centre, and we anticipate that the new pitch, trim trail and play area will be much in demand,” commented Council Chairman, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan

“The scheme is part of an overall £5.2M investment in leisure and outdoor recreation facilities across the district, with substantial funding coming via our local rural development partnership for which we are extremely grateful”.

Extended carparking and landscaping will complete the project when works finish at the end of February 2021.