Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

£1M Maghera leisure scheme reaches milestone

New footpath opened

£1M Maghera leisure scheme reaches milestone

£1M Maghera leisure scheme reaches milestone

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

The £1M scheme to enhance leisure facilities at Maghera Leisure Centre has reached a milestone with the opening of a new footpath.

The 180m-long extension to the footpath at Crewe Road is now complete and means a safer environment to enjoy walking.

It allows walkers to complete a safe loop around the town and to use it as a jogging route after attending fitness classes in the centre.

Work continues to create a new 3G pitch on the site of the former police station adjacent to the existing leisure centre, with a new trim trail also under construction and an all-inclusive play area to be installed.

Funding for this project was approved through Mid Ulster Rural Development Partnership under its Village Renewal Scheme, part-funded under Priority 6 (LEADER) of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014 – 2020 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, and the European Union, with the remainder of the investment from Mid Ulster District Council.

“These new facilities greatly broaden the range of leisure options available for local people at the existing leisure centre, and we anticipate that the new pitch, trim trail and play area will be much in demand,” commented Council Chairman, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan

“The scheme is part of an overall £5.2M investment in leisure and outdoor recreation facilities across the district, with substantial funding coming via our local rural development partnership for which we are extremely grateful”.

Extended carparking and landscaping will complete the project when works finish at the end of February 2021.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie