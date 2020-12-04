Man charged in connection with attack during which a van was rammed into the front of a house in Derry

A man was today charged in connection with an incident during which a van was repeatedly rammed into a house in Derry.

Derry Magistrates Court was told that the incident was related to a Traveller 'feud'.

John Stokes, who is 21 and from Rossville Park in Lisburn, faced a total of seven charges at the local court this morning.

The charges included causing criminal damage to a house with intent to endanger life at Glendale Road in the Skeoge area of Derry on September 3, 2019.

A police officer told the court that officers were called to an incident at Glendale Road around 8.30pm on the day in question after reports of a van being rammed repeatedly into the front of the house.

There was no one in the house at the time.

When police arrived, a burnt out van was found at the scene.

Officers were told that a group of up to eight masked men armed with baseball bats had been seen around the van.

Some of the men entered the house and the van was driven into the middle of the road where it was set alight.

The attackers left in two cars which were later found burnt out in Muff.

Police enquiries established that the van used in the attack had been stolen in London.

The court was told that cost of repairing the damage to the house was £21,000.

Traces of blood found in the house matched the defendant's blood.

The court was told that Stokes had handed himself in to police yesterday.

He told them that he had been at a party in the house at Glendale Road the night before the van attack.

He said he had fallen at the party and 'busted' his nose, which he claimed explained why his blood had been in the property.

A defence solicitor applied for bail on Stokes's behalf.

However, a police officer said they would oppose bail because of the risk that the defendant would not turn up for court hearings.

During questioning from the solicitor, the officer said it was the police's understanding that last year's attack was linked to a Traveller 'feud'.

Judge Barney McElholm refused the bail application and Stokes was remanded in custody.