Council launch pre-loved toy collection

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is calling on residents to give their pre-loved toys and games a new home this Christmas.

A special collection point has been set up at Limavady Household Recycling Centre and the scheme will be open from Monday 7th December until Wednesday December 18.

Council is working in partnership with Limavady Community Development Initiative (LCDI) who will distribute donations to families in need in line with current public health advice.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Mark Fielding, urged people to support the scheme.

“In keeping with our LiveSmart ethos, we want to encourage people to reuse and recycle where they can this Christmas," he said.

"By donating good quality items which perhaps your own children or grandchildren have grown out off and no longer need you are making a positive difference to the local environment while helping to share some Christmas joy.”

Items which can be donated include:

Bicycles, scooters, outdoor seesaws or slides, board games, jigsaws, books, dolls, robots, or any plastic or wooden toys.

Soft toys, such as teddy bears, cannot be accepted.

All toys will be distributed to local families so please ensure your donations are in good working order and excellent condition.

If you would like to support this very worthwhile scheme, please book a slot to attend Limavady Recycling Centre via our website or ring 07925358326. Staff will be on hand to direct you to the correct container.

If you have any queries please contact recycle@causewaycoastandglens. gov.uk or telephone 07966276239.