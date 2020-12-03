Special Christmas jumper day being held on December 18 to raise money for Derry charity

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, is asking everyone to get into the festive spirit and don their Christmas jumpers on Friday, December 18, to help raise money for his Mayor's charity, Aurora Counselling.

Whether you're in work, working from home or in school, the Mayor is inviting everyone to get involved and to encourage your family, friends and work colleagues to dig out their woolly festive attire and donate to a good cause.

Mayor Tierney said that while we are experiencing a very different Christmas season this year, it's important that we enjoy the festive spirit.

"Christmas jumper day is always a good laugh and it really helps get everyone into the Christmas mood as we get closer to the big day in the December calendar.

"Although we might not all be able to enjoy it ​in big groups this year, I think that it'll still be great fun to take part and to share your funny, wacky or colourful choices."

He continued: "I'm also asking that people consider making a donation to my Mayor's charity, Aurora Counselling, as part of the initiative. Any donation would be deeply appreciated by myself and everyone at Aurora who do great work for our city and district.

"If you're taking part, please be sure to share it on social media and to tag me – I can't wait to see them!"

Share your Christmas jumper selfies on Friday, December 18, on social media and make sure you tag mayordcsdc on Facebook and Twitter.

To donate to the Mayor's charity, Aurora Counselling, please visit https://www.derrystrabane.com/mayor