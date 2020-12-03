Eamonn McCann: "There’s a lot more we need to be  told about Mobuoy dump."

A Derry councillor said 'a lot more' needs to be told about the dangers posed by a huge illegal dump on the outskirts of the city.

People Before Profit councillor Eamonn McCann was speaking after new documents revealed by the Derry News this week showed that there are currently 'no engineered controls' preventing potentially dangerous substances at the Mobuoy site from leaking into the adjacent River Faughan.

The River Faughan provides water to 50,000 local homes and businesses.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has issued a consultancy tender asking companies to put forward plans to clean up the Mobuoy site where an estimated 1.2m cubic metres of waste is located.

The tender is worth up to £1.5m.

Cllr McCann said the Derry News had done the environment a 'favour' in publishing the government documents dealing with the dangers emanating from the dump at Mobuoy Road.

“The documents confirm in stark terms what many environmental and community groups have been arguing for years. – that the dump contains dangerous substances with a potential to pollute the Faughan river, which provides water to 50,000 premises in the Derry and Strabane area - and that current arrangements for containment are not adequate.

“The Department of Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is at least now admitting what the environmental network The Gathering has been insisting for years now – that the Mobuoy dump poses a threat to health and well-being in the North West and must be dealt with as a matter urgency.”

Cllr McCann said the information published in the Derry News this week was 'telling'.

“But there’s a lot more we need to be told,” he said.

“The process of obtaining and evaluating bids for the consultancy business will take months.

“This is what we have become used to in campaigning on the Mobuoy issue - delay, and then more delay.”

Foyle SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin said that this week she had submitted a number of questions to DAERA Minister Edwin Poots on the current situation at Mobuoy.

One of the questions asked for the Minister's assessment of the risk to drinking water, river quality and wildlife from the lack of ‘engineering controls’ at the Mobuoy waste dump.