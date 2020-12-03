More Covid heartbreak for a local family after Alison dies at the age of just 45

A Derry barber is embarking on a 70-mile fundraising hike for a young customer who lost his mum to coronavirus last month.

Alison Knight passed away in Altnagelvin Hospital on November 9 at the age of just 45, five weeks after she was admitted suffering from Covid-19.

The mother-of-two was on the waiting list for a kidney transplant and had been receiving dialysis treatment three days a week.

Her two sons, Kyle and Cameron, were not able to visit her in hospital due to visiting restrictions and they were not permitted to bring her remains home for a wake.

Alison's close friend, Andrena McCombe, said the experience was absolutely shattering for the Knight family, especially 20-year-old Cameron who still lived at home with his mum at Gortin Meadows in Newbuildings.

"Alison was such a warm and bubbly person," she said.

"She really enjoyed life. Anyone she met she befriended, she was just that type of person.

"Around eight or 10 years ago she got a kidney transplant and she was adamant she was going to live her life.

"But in recent times she had got sick again and she was waiting on a second kidney transplant.

"She was admitted to hospital by ambulance after contracting coronavirus which caused lung collapse.

"She put up a good fight but she sadly passed away.

"It was very difficult for Cameron because he couldn't go and see his mum and say goodbye.

"He was so strong when she was in hospital and he rang us every day to give us updates and check we were ok, even though he was going through something so awful.

"The funeral was very small and it had to be a closed coffin which was so sad."

Andrena said Cameron is a credit to his late mother for how he has dealt with her death.

"Cameron was amazing through it all," she said.

"The funeral costs were very high and he now has the prospect of losing his car and his home on top of everything that has already happened."

Andrena set up a Go Fund Me page crowdfunding appeal online to help meet the funeral costs and she asked Criss Fisher who is a barber in Bond Street to share the appeal online.

But Mr Fisher, who has known Cameron for seven years, decided to go one better and undertake a huge three day hike to raise money for him.

His epic fundraiser will see him walk to Binevenagh in County Derry go up and down it and then walk to Mount Errigal in Donegal and go up and down it as well, camping along the way.

Mr Fisher (above) said Cameron's story struck a chord with him because he lost his mum at 13 and was forced to sell their family home.

"My mum's friends Anne and Jim took me in for the next four years and raised me, but my life could have turned out a lot different," he said.

"Cameron is such a genuine, nice gentleman.

"When I learnt about this I just thought this isn't fair.

"It hit home so hard and I knew I had to step up and support him by doing a fundraiser help with day to day living and possibly buy him a car."

After the donations started to come in, Mr Fisher promised to add a third mountain to his challenge if the fund reaches £2,000.

"A good friend of mine Ballykelly man Andy Adams has now donated his car to Cameron," he added.

"It's amazing how people can pull through and get some stuff for people who need it. It's unbelievable."

To donate to Mr Fisher's appeal go to www.GoFundMe and search for the Cameron Knight Fundraiser.