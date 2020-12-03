Flights as low as £12 currently on offer from City of Derry Airport

Flights from City of Derry to Edinburgh are now available for as little as £12.

One-way flights departing the airport are costing from £12.24 and one-way flights to the airport are selling from £19.73.

Loganair provides services from Derry to Glasgow and London Stansted, while Ryanair delivering services from the local airport to Edinburgh and Liverpool.

Both airlines have added additional services to accommodate passengers over the permitted travel period of December 22 to December 28.

Throughout the permitted travel period CoDA will have daily flights to London Stansted, sometimes twice and three times a day, three times a week to Edinburgh, four times a week to Liverpool, and twice during the travel window to Glasgow.



During the travel period, one-way flight prices departing CoDA are ranging from:

- £12.24 to Edinburgh

- £82.19 to Glasgow

- £13.84 to Liverpool

- £60.19 to London Stansted



One-way flight prices to CoDA are starting from:

- £19.73 from Edinburgh

- £69.41 from Glasgow

- £24.99 from Liverpool

- £58.65 from London Stansted

o assist passengers this Christmas, CoDA is offering 10% off car parking and Amelia Earhart Lounge access with the promotional code: MerryChristmasCoDA.

It is also offering 20% off to all shoppers who quote ‘Merry Christmas CoDA’ at the airport shop.



Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, said: “We are delighted to bring 2020 to a close by helping to connect the people of the North West this Christmas.

"We are thankful to our airline partners who have added additional services to their timetables, and we very much look forward to bringing families together during this special time of year.”



“For those who may be travelling for the first time this year we can ensure you that your experience at City of Derry Airport will be both safe and festive.

"Our health and safety measures do remain a priority so passengers will feel safe and well protected when travelling through the airport."