£40 million campus investment for Coleraine

Plans to construct a £40 million Northern Regional College (NRC) campus in Coleraine will create 300 jobs and have the potential to boost the local economy, the Economy Minister has said.

The state-of-the-art campus forms part of a wider £85 million capital investment programme for NRC in Coleraine and Ballymena, Co Antrim, and will be located on an extended site at the College's former location on Union Street.

It will feature a fully integrated entrance to Anderson Park, enabling the park to be re-imagined as an active, welcoming and safe outdoor space and facilitating strong links to the town centre.

The College successfully relocated over the summer to the former St Joseph's College site on Beresford Avenue, where it has maintained curriculum delivery at the modified former secondary school building.

It is anticipated that over 100 construction jobs will be created with approximately 300 sustained during the building phase of the Coleraine project alone.

Along with these full-time jobs, over 1,000 weeks of training will be provided for new apprentices across a range of construction related trades.

The Economy Minister said the project will help deliver the training and skills for economic recovery.

"I am delighted to be able to support these vital Further Education projects that will enable Northern Regional College to deliver a modern, economically focused curriculum in new state of the art facilities at Coleraine," she said.

"This investment by my Department will provide a significant boost to the economy at a very challenging time, sustaining hundreds of construction related jobs and ultimately enabling the delivery of quality training and skills essential to economic recovery.

" “Further Education plays a key role in building a skilled workforce and supporting economic development and recovery.

"These projects, along with my Department’s ongoing investment across the sector, will ensure that colleges are well equipped to continue delivering for learners, business and wider society into the future.”

Professor Terri Scott, Principal and Chief Executive of Northern Regional College, said the new campus would be 'world-class'.

"Our new Coleraine campus will result in a world-class learning environment, enabling the delivery of training, skills and transformational education not only for our students, but for the wider local community," she said.

"We are working closely with the local business and industry sectors to determine the skills needs which will drive economic growth, sustain and produce new jobs and opportunities for the people of the area.

"In the coming years there will be many exciting opportunities.”