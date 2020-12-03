Brand new £10m factory to ramp up production

A new £10 million state-of-the-art production facility which has created dozens of jobs has been opened in a County Derry town.

Concrete manufacturer Tobermore's new factory comes as part of a £30 million investment earlier this year, and the creation of 95 new jobs within the company.

Dozens of jobs are spread across several departments in the new plant, which is the company's fourth block paving facility.

The new facility is attracting attention, with manufacturers from across the globe travelling to see the South Derry plant for themselves.

Managing Director, David Henderson, has recognised how fortunate the company are to be able to make this investment in the current financial climate.

“I am extremely proud that our new factory is now operational. This is an astonishing achievement,” he said.

“This new plant will give us significant increased capacity to make another one million square metres of block paving per year.

“Amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic, where many firms are struggling, we recognise how fortunate we are to be able to undertake this level of capital investment and job creation.

“We are already looking forward to 2021 when we will be able to take huge amounts of new business on board.”