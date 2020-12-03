Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Brand new £10m factory to ramp up production

The state-of-the-art facility will also create dozens of new jobs.

Brand new £10m factory to ramp up production

David Henderson and Trevor Smyth celebrate the first blocks produced at the new facility.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A new £10 million state-of-the-art production facility which has created dozens of jobs has been opened in a County Derry town.

Concrete manufacturer Tobermore's new factory comes as part of a £30 million investment earlier this year, and the creation of 95 new jobs within the company.

Dozens of jobs are spread across several departments in the new plant, which is the company's fourth block paving facility.

The new facility is attracting attention, with manufacturers from across the globe travelling to see the South Derry plant for themselves.

Managing Director, David Henderson, has recognised how fortunate the company are to be able to make this investment in the current financial climate.

“I am extremely proud that our new factory is now operational. This is an astonishing achievement,” he said.

“This new plant will give us significant increased capacity to make another one million square metres of block paving per year.

“Amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic, where many firms are struggling, we recognise how fortunate we are to be able to undertake this level of capital investment and job creation.

“We are already looking forward to 2021 when we will be able to take huge amounts of new business on board.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie