Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Efforts underway to identify a large-scale Covid vaccination centre to cater for the Derry area

First vaccaine approved for use in the fight against the disease

Efforts underway to identify a large-scale Covid vaccination centre to cater for the Derry area

The vaccination centre set up at the Ulster Hospital.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Efforts are underway to identify a large-scale Covid vaccination centre to cater for the Derry area.

It follows the announcement yesterday that the first Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for widespread use.

The approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been issued by the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

A number of other vaccines are at various stages of development while another is currently being considered by MHRA.

It is planned to roll-out vaccination from this month, with the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) determining which population groups will receive the vaccine first. completion of roll-out will take up much of 2021.

A large vaccination centre has already been set up at the Ulster Hospital.

It is understood that a number of vaccination centres are to set up in Northern Ireland, including one for the Derry area.

Health and social care workers – including care home staff - will be amongst the first priority groups, as will care home residents.

Further groups will then be added to the programme throughout 2021 based on age and clinical vulnerability factors.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the Department of Health has plans and preparations in place to begin the roll-out.

“It needs to be remembered that the vaccination process will be a major and long-running logistical exercise.

“Our rate of progress will depend on available supplies that will be distributed as part of a UK-wide programme.

“We will all need to be patient and allow the priority groups to receive their vaccination first.

“This not the end of the Coronavirus nightmare but it should represent the beginning of the end.”

Mr Swann added: “I need to urge everyone to remain ultra-vigilant in the months ahead as each of us patiently await our turn. It is essential that we keep taking all the steps required to protect each other and stop the virus spreading.

“This does not mean that restrictions on our daily lives will be able to disappear anytime soon. There is still a very tough winter ahead for our health service and society.

“We need to think of vaccination as a long trek to freedom.

“Let’s all of us across Northern Ireland carry each other through this winter, doing all we can to ensure as many people as possible get to enjoy Christmas and live to see a better New Year.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie