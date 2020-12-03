Derry parish launches a special collection to help make Christmas better for those in need

The Glendermott and Strathfoyle parish in Derry has launched a Christmas hamper and toy appeal.

Last year's excellent response meant that the parish was able to distribute 126 hampers, a large selection of toys and they also received over £800 in financial donations.

A parish spokesperson said: “We are hoping to build on last years success during these challenging times.

“Your donations will make such a difference and can be left at the parish office between 10.30am and 1pm and 2pm and 6pm daily.

“Donations of non-perishable food welcome. We ask that they be received by Sunday 6th December.”