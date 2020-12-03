Derry parish launches a special collection to help make Christmas better for those in need

Contact
The Glendermott and Strathfoyle parish in Derry has launched a Christmas hamper and toy appeal.
Last year's excellent response meant that the parish was able to distribute 126 hampers, a large selection of toys and they also received over £800 in financial donations.
A parish spokesperson said: “We are hoping to build on last years success during these challenging times.
“Your donations will make such a difference and can be left at the parish office between 10.30am and 1pm and 2pm and 6pm daily.
“Donations of non-perishable food welcome. We ask that they be received by Sunday 6th December.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The McTeer triplets – Hanna, Jessica and Charlotte – pictured at their childcare setting, Happy Children.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.