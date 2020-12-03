People asked to support the PSNI as they launch a new campaign to tackle drug crime in Derry

The PSNI has launched a new initiative to tackle drug crime in Derry.

Police have been engaging with residents in the city this week around the Silent Guardian initiative following concerns raised about drug dealing and related criminality.

A PSNI spokesperson said the Silent Guardian leaflets provides information and guidance on reporting suspected drug dealing in your area.

"Your information could be the final piece that enables us to conclude an investigation or the beginning of a new enquiry that will lead to the subsequent arrest of a dealer.

“Criminals who deal drugs are ruining lives and communities.

"They exploit the vulnerable and are only interested in financial gain. With your help we can reduce the number of people who suffer as victims of this crime and ultimately make your neighbourhood a safer and more peaceful place to live.”

Councillor Martin Reilly, Chair of Derry and Strabane PCSP added: “On behalf of Derry and Strabane PCSP, I am pleased to offer my support to this initiative.

"We are all too aware of the damage drug dealers cause to individuals, families and the wider community.

“There are a number of RAPID drugs disposal bins situated in various locations across the district and I would urge the public to take advantage of the opportunity to dispose of any legally or illegally held drugs at one of these bins.

"Items can be deposited discreetly and anonymously by anyone be it parents, young people or anyone in possession of drugs.”

RAPID drugs bins is a joint initiative between Derry and Strabane PCSP, the PSNI, PHA and the local Drug and Alcohol Co-ordination Team.

The locations of the bins are:



• Ballymagroarty Community Centre

• Bishop Street Community Centre

• Hamilton’s Spar, Castlederg

• Haughey’s Costcutter, Strabane

• HURT Office, Derry

• McKenna’s Spar, Sion Mills

• Northside Village Centre

• Old Library Trust

• Shantallow Community Residents Association

• Simon Community NI

• Tesco’s Lisnagelvin

• The Gasyard Centre.

You can report drug dealing and related criminality to police on 101.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.