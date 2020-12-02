Protest about the future of the Housing Executive to be held in Derry on Friday

A protest about future plans for the Housing Executive will be held in Derry on Friday.

The demonstration will take place at 1pm at Guildhall Square.

Organisers have stressed that the protest will be held in line with social distancing and have asked those attending to wear masks.

Protest organiser Gavin Campbell said: "We face a well documented housing crisis in the North with 30,000 on waiting lists including nearly 5000 in the Foyle area – but the Housing Executive has been starved of funding to take the lead on building new houses and upgrading its existing housing stock.

"Instead of putting the Housing Executive’s ability to build new houses on an emergency footing consecutive Stormont Executives have rundown the Housing Executive through disinvestment, directing funding towards unaccountable housing associations and have attempted to push it towards full privatisation.

"It is important we demonstrate our opposition to the privatisation of the Housing Executive.

"The Housing Executive was hard won by the Civil Rights movement here on the streets of Derry, it is particularly cynical for the Stormont Executive to use the cover of a global pandemic, when public attention is elsewhere to make such damaging and drastic changes to public housing in the North."

Local People Before Profit councillor will be among those addressing the protest.

He said: “I will be calling on the Derry and Strabane Council to reaffirm its opposition to privatisation of the Housing Executive and to see it remain a public sector body.

"We hope the motion can assist in launching a broad campaign to stop the dismantling of the Housing Executive and allow it to take in the lead in building thousands of new homes."