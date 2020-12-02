One of Derry's most loved Christmas traditions officially launched today

The annual Foyle Tree of Remembrance in Derry was officially launched today.

The tree, which is again located outside Foyleside Shopping Centres, gives people the chance to remember a loved one at Christmas whilst also making a donation to local charities.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Foyle Tree of Remembrance will be going virtual and supporters from around the world will be able to submit a message to their loved ones online with their ribbon being placed on the physical tree by one of the team’s (socially distant) elves.

John McMonagle, Event Organiser of the Foyle Tree of Remembrance said: “We know Christmas is a time for remembering, for celebrating and for giving.

'It is an occasion of the year when we think about our family, friends and loved ones as well as our hopes for the year ahead.

"We think it’s important now, more than ever that people from the city and beyond can symbolically remember family and friends, whilst at the same time raising funds for local charities to support those in need.

“We are hoping if social restrictions are relaxed in the next couple of weeks we can allow people to complete ribbons at the physical tree, but for now we are asking everyone to go online and we will ensure their ribbon is attached to the tree.

"Last year, we saw more than 10,000 yellow ribbons and we know that the spirit and generosity of local people will prevail in helping make this year’s Tree of Remembrance a success and comfort for those who wish to keep the memory of their loved ones alive.”

This year, the Foyle Tree of Remembrance will be supporting three local charities; HURT, AWARE and Foyle Foodbank to help them continue their vital work.

You will be able to write your message to your loved ones on the Foyle Tree of Remembrance website - www.remembrancetreefoyle.org.

Keep up to date with all of the developments of the Foyle Tree of Remembrance by following @remembrancefoyle on Facebook and Instagram.