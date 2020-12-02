New scheme helps pupils at a Derry school stay connected

A new scheme is helping pupils at a Derry school to stay connected and learn at the same time.

Pupils from St. Joseph’s Boys School in Derry today received vouchers and Fire 7 Tablets, courtesy of the Outer West Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership and Rosemount Resource Centre who obtained funding from the Community Foundation of Northern Ireland to provide ‘digital means assist’ ensuring some students from St. Joseph’s had the equipment to stay connected and engaged in education.

Included in the above photograph from left are Dalton Kehoe, Rosemount Resource Centre, John Luby, Eamon McGeehan, Kian Mitchell, Kian McGinley, Mr. John O’Loughlin, Head of Junior School, Cian McConnell, Conor McFadden, Noah Doherty, Kadan O’Hagan, Cormac Pickett and Darren O’Reilly, Rosemount Resource Centre.