Maghera road updates welcomed

A local councillor has welcomed the commencement of resurfacing work on a number of roads and footways in Maghera.

Mid Ulster District Councillor Brian McGuigan said he was 'pleased' the work in the Brown Drive, Cooke Avenue and Thomspon Gardens areas of the town was underway.

“I have been lobbying for improvement works within Maghera estates for some time,” he said.

“I am pleased that, as a result, Roads Service has undertaken the upgrading of footpaths which will be proceeded by the resurfacing of the road within Brown Drive, Cooke Avenue and Thompson Gardens.

“This follows on from the footpath scheme completed in the Sycamore area of Maghera a number of months ago.”

The Carntogher councillor said the work would improve road safety in the area, and praised the standard of the work carried out.

“The standard of the work has been excellent on the project to date and has received the approval of local residents,” he added.

“This new surface will greatly benefit residents, reducing trip hazards and improving the road network within the estates.

“I commend Road Service for their works thus far and NI Water who recently completed an upgrade of infrastructure within the area prior to the commencement of road and footway upgrade development.

“Along with the new footpaths, the overall standard for drivers and pedestrians will be greatly improved.”