Derry parents highlight lack of childcare in the county

Almost three quarters of parents in County Derry say there is a lack of childcare facilities in the county, according to a recent survey.

The Northern Ireland Childcare Survey has revealed 73% of parents surveyed in the county indicated an inadequate availability of childcare in the area.

The percentage was the second highest of all six counties, with only Fermanagh parents (90%) reporting a higher figure.

The data, collected by Employers for Childcare, also revealed the average weekly price of a full-time childcare place in County Derry has risen from £162 in 2019 to £163 in 2020.

This is above the NI average, which rose from £153 in 2019 to £153 in 2020. Belfast had the highest average weekly price of £182 per week.

“Almost three quarters of parents in the county who responded to our survey reported insufficient childcare in their area,” said Aoife Hamilton, Head of Charity Services at Employers for Childcare.

“This clearly has a major impact on their ability to work – and that was even before the impact of Covid-19.

“In particular, parents tell us there is a shortage of summer schemes, so essential to help those working to manage during childcare the long school holidays.”

More than 5,000 parents responded to the survey, which highlighted the childcare difficulties that had been exacerbated as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aoife Hamilton has called for urgent government action to address issues in childcare, which she described as vital to the economy.

“The plea from parents is that we cannot go back to a situation where they are expected to work, and yet unable to access the vital childcare they need,” she said.

“This was a situation that parents overwhelmingly described as 'stressful' and 'impossible', leading to feelings of exhaustion, worry and a 'sense of huge guilt, failure, a constant battle'.

“Urgent government action is needed to invest in our childcare infrastructure, which is of critical importance to enable economic recovery, nurture the development of our children and support families at risk of poverty.

“We will continue to work with elected representatives and policy-makers, to secure a fully costed Childcare Strategy which actually delivers for parents, providers and the wider economy.”