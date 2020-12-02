Snow and ice warning issued for later this evening and tomorrow

Contact
Showers of hail, sleet and snow are forecast.
Showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected on Wednesday night and Thursday.
Forecasters have issued a status yellow warning for snow and ice warning.
The showers will bring reduced visibility and accumulations in places.
The warning is will be in place from midnight Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.
