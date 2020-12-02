The warning is will be in place from midnight Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.

Snow and ice warning issued for later this evening and tomorrow Cold showers will bring reduced visibility and accumulations in places

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.



Read more from Derry Now.