Low emission 'green buses' will soon be on the streets of Derry

New 'green energy' buses are on their way to Derry.

The decarbonisation of public transport in Northern Ireland has taken a significant leap forward with a new contract for 145 zero and low emission buses.

Representing an investment of around £66 million by the Department for Infrastructure, the programme will include the buses supplied by local firm Wrightbus and the associated infrastructure.

This will form a key part of Translink’s Net Zero Emissions Strategy and will be fundamental in creating cleaner and greener transport to positively impact the climate emergency and air quality.

The 100 zero emission buses comprise 80 Battery Electric Vehicles and 20 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles and will be the most environmentally-friendly buses in Ireland.

They will be deployed between Metro in Belfast and Foyle Metro services in Derry.

There will also be 45 low emissions buses for Ulsterbus services across Northern Ireland.

Announcing the funding, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “Cleaner, greener, sustainable transport is key to protecting our environment and fighting the climate crisis.

"I have an ambitious vision for a low carbon future where we make low emission public transport accessible to people and communities across Northern Ireland.

“I have been clear since coming to office that we must act now to deliver the change that our communities and our citizens deserve.

“Following my budget announcement in June, we are now seeing the investment of almost £66 million for the purchase of zero and low emission vehicles filter down to our local economy, with Wrightbus producing the 145 new vehicles that will enter the Translink fleet and be put into public service.

“My Department has allocated funding of £66m in line with New Decade New Approach commitments to deliver a step change in cleaner greener public transport as we tackle the climate crisis."