UK becomes the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use.

British regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe for roll out next week.

Immunisations could start within days for people in high priority groups.

The UK has already ordered 40m doses - enough to vaccinate 20m people, with two shots each.

Around 10m doses should be available soon, with the first doses arriving in the UK in the coming days.

It is the fastest ever vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same developmental steps that normally span a decade.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted saying: "Help is on its way. The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week."

It is not yet known how the vaccine will be rolled in Northern Ireland where the number of coronavirus-related deaths yesterday passed 1,000.