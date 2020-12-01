Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Girls from St Mary's College in Derry do it again by reaching final of a major science competition

Four projects from the local school chosen for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021

Girls from St Mary's College in Derry do it again by reaching final of a major science competition

St Mary's students have previously enjoyed great success at the BT science competition.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Four projects involving pupils from a Derry school have qualified for the final stages of a prestigious competition.

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021 will be held virtually from January 6 to January 8 next year.

Selected from over 1,300 entries, the finalists represent 213 schools across 29 counties.

Among the finalists are four projects from St Mary's College in Derry.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a driving force behind a large number of entries this year with a quarter of all qualified projects, including the four involving the St Mary's students, delving into topics on health and the impact of Covid-19. 

Projects vary from topics which explore the effects lockdown may have had on different socio-economic groups, to investigations into the effectiveness of different types of facemasks and the impact of hand sanitizer on our skin.

Over the coming weeks, students will focus on preparing  to exhibit  their projects and meet the judges at the 57th  annual exhibition. 

Mari Cahalane, Head of BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, said: “For the first time in its history, the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be turned into a virtual exhibition.

“We are excited to unveil the new interactive  BTYSTE  platform in January  which will also bring the exhibition to new audiences, far and wide.”

“We are looking forward to showcasing the amazing projects from some of the brightest young minds in the country in a new and innovative way."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie