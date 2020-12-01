Girls from St Mary's College in Derry do it again by reaching final of a major science competition

Four projects involving pupils from a Derry school have qualified for the final stages of a prestigious competition.

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021 will be held virtually from January 6 to January 8 next year.

Selected from over 1,300 entries, the finalists represent 213 schools across 29 counties.

Among the finalists are four projects from St Mary's College in Derry.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a driving force behind a large number of entries this year with a quarter of all qualified projects, including the four involving the St Mary's students, delving into topics on health and the impact of Covid-19.

Projects vary from topics which explore the effects lockdown may have had on different socio-economic groups, to investigations into the effectiveness of different types of facemasks and the impact of hand sanitizer on our skin.

Over the coming weeks, students will focus on preparing to exhibit their projects and meet the judges at the 57th annual exhibition.

Mari Cahalane, Head of BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, said: “For the first time in its history, the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be turned into a virtual exhibition.

“We are excited to unveil the new interactive BTYSTE platform in January which will also bring the exhibition to new audiences, far and wide.”

“We are looking forward to showcasing the amazing projects from some of the brightest young minds in the country in a new and innovative way."