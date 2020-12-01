Contact

Derry's council to continue with virtual meetings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

Public meetings have been stopped since earlier this year

(Photo Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

The council chamber in the Guildhall where meetings are usually held.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to continue holding its meetings in a virtual format.

Earlier this year, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the council had to halt their committee and monthly meetings in the Guildhall and other civic buildings in Strabane.

Instead, the meetings were held virtually, with the public able to view live on the council's Youtube channel.

Councillors took part in the meetings from their homes or offices.

In the summer, the councillors returned to the Guildhall but the public and the media still had to watch the proceedings on Youtube.

Speaking at the council's monthly meeting, Mayor Brian Tierney proposed that, given the ongoing seriousness of the pandemic, the meetings continue to be held virtually until January.

Councillor Tierney said the matter could then be reassessed dependent on the situation in relation to the pandemic.
His proposal was supported by other councillors.

