New measures to be put in place in a bid to stop illegal dumping problems in Coshquin area of Derry

Residents concerned that the rubbish will attract rats

Some of the waste that has been dumped in Coshquin recently.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

New measures are to be taken in a bid to stop illegal dumping in the Coshquin area of Derry.

The Derry News last week highlighted the issue and the concerns of local people around the the problem.

It was feared that the rubbish would attract rats.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper said efforts are being made to try and stop the illegal dumping.

Councillor Cooper said: “Over recent weeks I received a number of complaints about illegal dumping along parts of the Coshquin Road.

“It was unsightly with concerns about public health and rodent infestation. 

“I have been in discussions with the Waste Enforcement section of the council to try and get to the bottom of this and put in place practical solutions to resolve this. 

“Thankfully we have been able to find the owners of the land which has been subjected to this dumping.

“They have agreed to put in additional fencing to try and stop those involved in this practice. 

“I would like to thank everyone involved in trying to find a resolution to all this.”

