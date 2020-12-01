Prestigious accolade for County Derry school

Contact
A local school has been named as 'NI Secondary School of the Decade' in the prestigious Sunday Times awards.
Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt has been recognised for its ability to balance academic achievement with the wider development of its students.
Sunday Times editor, Alastair McCall, said a place at the school should be 'highly prized'.
“Children leave the Rainey as citizens of the world and graduates of an outstanding school,” he said.
“The school manages to combine consistent academic excellence with a wider educational experience that equips them for life.
“It is impossible not to be wildly impressed by the school’s ethos, and the enthusiasm and commitment of its leaders to their mission.
“We recognise the transformative effect a great education can have on children, the Rainey’s pupils being its finest ambassadors.
“The school’s charitable work in countries as diverse as India and Uganda puts into action its teaching and enriches the lives of all involved. A place at this school should be highly prized.”
Neil McClements, Principal of Rainey Endowed.
Principal of Rainey Endowed, Neil McClements, said the school community was 'thrilled'.
“This is a great accolade for everyone involved – staff, pupils, parents and the wider Rainey community.
“We believe in a blend of pastoral and academic learning and understand where our pupils need help.
“We have outstanding parents and governors who ably support us and staff who are dedicated to getting the best from and for each individual pupil.
“I am honoured and privileged to be the Principal of this great school which constantly looks to the future and the future education of pupils in Magherafelt, Uganda or China.
“Our pupils should be very proud of the uniform they are wearing and equally proud of the great school they are attending,” added Mr McClements.
