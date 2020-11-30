Sadness at passing of well-known and much-loved Derry woman

Contact
Roseanne Moore passed away yesterday.
A well-known Derry woman has passed away.
Roseanne Moore was a much-loved member of the Rosemount community.
Mrs Moore died peacefully at her home at Osborne Street yesterday at the age of 97.
She will be buried tomorrow morning following Requiem Mass at St Eugene's Cathedral at 11am.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the funeral is strictly private but will be available to view on the church's webcam.
Mrs Moore was predeceased by her husband Patrick and daughters Dolores and Maureen.
She is survived by her daughters Patricia, Caroline and Lucia, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A spokesperson for the Rosemount Historical Society said it was with great sadness that they had learned of Mrs Moore's passing.
The spokesperson said she was the oldest member of the Rosemount community and passed on their condolences to Mrs Moore's family.
