Late Late Toy Show appeal tops €6.5 million as huge audience watches popular festive TV show

The Late Late Toy Show Appeal has already raised a staggering €6.5 million.

With presenter Ryan Tubridy at the helm, the core message of this year's show was one of celebration of the wonderful children of Ireland - those here and those who can't make it home this Christmas - during what has been a difficult year for all.

People from 130 countries watched the show.

Viewers were bowled over by the show's little stars including Galway girl Saoirse Ruane, whose story inspired the establishment of The Late Late Toy Show Appeal, and Adam King from Cork, who won the hearts of the nation with his aspirations to work in ground control at NASA.

The show also featured a surprise duet from Dermot Kennedy with Ballina's Michael Moloney, and little rock star Noah Rafferty being gifted a guitar from U2's Edge.

A heart-warming performance of Rule the World was sung by Eva Norton who was joined by children from across the globe, sending messages to their loved ones back home. Eva was joined on lead vocals by Take That's Gary Barlow.

Around 1.5 million viewers watched the entire show themed The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl on RTÉ One on Friday night, representing a 79% audience share.

TV viewing to Friday night's show is now at 1.7 million, taking catch-up viewing on Saturday & Sunday into account. This makes it one of the highest rating TV programmes, on a single channel, on record.

Ryan Tubridy said: "The true essence and magic of The Late Late Toy Show was really captured this year with the wonderful children involved.

"To hear that it was beaming into 138 countries across the globe is just phenomenal.

"The fact that children and their families who might not be able to get back home this Christmas got to join with us in unison was very important to us.

"The Irish people continue to astound with their ability to dig deep and support The Late Late Toy Show appeal, raising much-needed funds and truly exceeding all expectations with their generosity. I think it's safe to say we are truly humbled by the reaction to the show."