Motorists asked to avoid the area after lorry gets stuck at the bottom of Fountain Hill in Derry

Motorists are being asked to avoid the Spencer Road area of Derry because a lorry is stuck.
The lorry was driving down Fountain Hill and is stuck at the junction of the hill and Spencer Road.
It is causing significant traffic disruption in the area and motorists are being urged to avoid the busy Waterside thoroughfare.
It is the latest in a long line of incidents when large vehicles have got stuck at the bottom of Fountain Hill while turning on to Spencer Road.
