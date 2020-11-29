Van goes on fire during pipe bomb attack in the Waterside area of Derry last night

Detectives are appealing for information following an incident at Knockwellan Park in the Waterside area of Derry last night.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “Just before 10pm on Saturday night, police received a report that a white transit van, which had been parked in the area, was on fire.

"Upon the arrival of emergency services, however, it became clear that the cause of the fire had been the detonation of a pipe bomb type device.

"Parts of the device remained at the scene so cordons were put in place and ATO were tasked.

"The scene was held for a number of hours as an examination of the remnants of the device was carried out by ATO and by 2am the scene was closed.

"Minor damage was caused to the van as a result of the attack but thankfully there were no reports of any injuries.

"We have recovered the various remnants of the device and will now conduct further forensic examinations.

“This was a reckless attack carried out in a residential area with no consideration given as to who this device could have injured or killed.

"Those responsible are a danger to us all and I would ask anyone who has any information which can help us to identify them to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1977 28/11/20, or to submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”