Young people from Derry given the chance to share their writing talent with the world

Young people from Derry are being given the chance to share their writing talent with the world.

Eight young emerging writers will partner with two local theatres to produce their very own new plays for radio.

The young people, aged 14-18, will work professional directors, actors and sound designers from The Playhouse in Derry and the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine to produce the new scripts which will cover a wide range of topics.

The Right Twig: Radio 2020 free online workshop series have been providing in-depth drama and writing sessions to support each writer as they develop.

Writers worked with both theatres and Fighting Words NI to learn about scriptwriting and radio production.

The final plays will be broadcast live across both theatres’ social channels on Sunday, December 13 next, from The Playhouse, and recorded for future radio broadcast.

“We’re just blown away by the wonderful imagination, interrogation, and ima- gination shown in these eight very different short scripts,” Fighting Words NI Play= writing mentor Karis Halsall said.

“And we’re delighted to support that creativity with professional directors and actors, who will give fresh voice to the characters and stories, revealing the wild imagination and weeks of hard work the writers have put in."

The plays will be broadcast for free on The Playhouse and Riverside Theatre’s social channels at @PlayhouseDerry and @RiversideUlster and on the Playhouse's website.