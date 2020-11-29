Police want to reunite owner with stolen bike recovered in Derry

Contact
Police in Derry have recovered a bike which they believe was stolen this week in the city.
The PSNI suspect that the bike was stolen in the city centre on Thursday.
"We would love to reunite it with its rightful owner," said a police spokesperson.
"If you know who owns the bike or if it is yours, please call 101 and quote CW522-26/11/20."
