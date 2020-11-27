Derry school wins prestigious UK-wide Secondary School of the Year award

A Derry school tonight won a major award.

St Cecilia's College was named Secondary School of the Year in the prestigious TES School Awards 2020.

The announcement was made this evening on The One Show on BBC1.

The TES (Times Educational Supplement) awards are held each year to recognise the work and commitment of schools and teachers.

They are regarded as among the most important accolades within the education sector.

There are a total of 18 categories each year.

St Cecilia's College was the only school from Derry city to make it on to any of the shortlists.

The local school was up against seven schools from England in the Secondary School of the Year category.

The winners are usually announced at a special awards night in London.

However, due to the pandemic, this year the winners were announced during a virtual awards event tonight.

St Cecilia's principal, Martine Mulhern, said she was very proud of the school's achievement.

Among those to offer their congratulations was Education Minister Peter Weir.