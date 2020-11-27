What to Watch: Here's what's new on Netflix this weekend

Netflix has released the details of all the new shows, documentaries and movies coming to the streaming platform just in time for the weekend.

With Friday night's viewing dedicated to the Late Late Toy Show in just about every household in Ireland, the rest of the weekend will take some living up to.

Here's a selection of new shows and movies that have just landed on Netflix - choose your poison from the list below, grab some treats, and you're sorted!

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Now on Netflix)

It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).

Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, The Christmas Chronicles 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humour, and holiday spirit.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Now on Netflix)

A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer - right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is the story about family, love, and how a small town’s Christmas spirit can warm even the coldest of hearts.

Starring Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, and directed and choreographed by three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen. Featuring 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

Alien Xmas (Now on Netflix)

When a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth's gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas and a small alien named X can save the world.

Hillbilly Elegy (Now on Netflix)

J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget. J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who’s struggling with addiction.

Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.

Based on J.D. Vance’s #1 New York Times Bestseller, directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard and produced by Academy Award winner Brian Grazer, Hillbilly Elegy is a powerful personal memoir that offers a window into one family’s personal journey of survival and triumph. By following three colourful generations through their unique struggles, J.D.’s family story explores the highs and lows that define his family’s experience.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Now on Netflix)

Over the course of a world tour, this unguarded documentary follows Shawn Mendes as he makes sense of his stardom, relationships and musical future.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Now on Netflix)

This documentary chronicles the production of a yearly musical theatre phenomenon produced by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles.

Voices of Fire (Now on Netflix)

This docuseries follows Pharrell Williams' hometown church as it builds the world’s best gospel choir with undiscovered talent in the community.

Virgin River: Season 2 (Now on Netflix)

Engagement. Babies. Heartbreak. Murder. For a small town, Virgin River has its fair share of drama — and Mel Monroe is often in the middle of it.

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 (Now on Netflix)

This competition series challenges bakers to create holiday treats that look festive and taste amazing — all against a ticking clock.

A Love So Beautiful 30/11/2020

When 28-year-old Seo-yeon loses her cell phone on her way to visit her sick, estranged mother in a rural area, she digs up a decade-old cordless phone from the junk closet of her childhood home. She suddenly gets a call from a woman named Young-sook asking for her friend. Seo-yeon hangs up thinking the woman has the wrong number, but later learns that the call was coming from the same house 20 years ago.

If Anything Happens I Love You (Now on Netflix)

In the aftermath of tragedy, two grieving parents journey through an emotional void as they mourn the loss of a child in this beautifully illustrated animated short film.

Mosul (Now on Netflix)

When ISIS took their homes, families and city, one group of men fought to take it all back. Based on true events, this is the story of the Nineveh SWAT team, a renegade police unit who waged a guerrilla operation against ISIS in a desperate struggle to save their home city of Mosul.

The Call (Now on Netflix)

A woman returns to her former home and finds an old phone that allows her to speak with someone living in the same house 20 years ago.

Don't Listen (Now on Netflix)

After the strange death of his young son at their new home, Daniel hears a ghostly plea for help, spurring him to seek out a renowned paranormal expert.

The Beast (La Belva) (Now on Netflix)

When his young daughter is kidnapped, a retired soldier with PTSD pursues the kidnappers — only to become a suspect himself.

Finding Agnes 30/11/2020

When an abandoned son needs to come to terms with the past mistakes of his estranged mother, he embarks on a journey to find reconciliation and hope.

Wonderoos (Now on Netflix)

An adventurous and lovable team of young animals from all over the world play, laugh, sing and learn together to solve relatable preschool firsts.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Now on Netflix)

Snowfall marks the start of Odinyule — the Viking holiday of giving! But crazy weather might cancel the tradition unless the Rescue Riders can swoop in.

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Now on Netflix)

When a snow plow with an uncanny resemblance to Santa crashes in the Carson's yard, Cory must remind him who he is in order to save Christmas.

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! 29/11/2020

It's winter in the city and despite the lack of snow, a power outage and an ill-fated party, the Wonderoos learn the true meaning of the holidays.