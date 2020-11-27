Family of young Derry man raise almost £18,000 for rescue charity in his memory

Family and friends of a young Derry man who died two years ago have raised almost £18,000 for Foyle Search and Rescue in his memory.

Aodhán O’Donnell was only 19-year-old when he died in 2018 after entering the River Foyle.

The local rescue team played a leading role in the operation which led to the recovery of Aodhán's body.

In thanks for this, Aodhán's family and friends organised a unique 13-day fundraising event earlier this year.

Participants either cycled, jogged or walked 13 kilometres each day for 13 days in a row.

Aodhán was a talented hurler and had represented St Columb's College, Na Magha and County Derry.

He wore the number 13 jersey and the number 13 has become a special number for all who knew him.

On days 1 and 13 of the fundraiser, family and friends came together to begin and finish the challenge.

In total, the fundraising event raised £17,250.17 and €510 for Foyle Search and Rescue.

Members of Aodhán's family visited the Foyle Search and Rescue base at Prehen this week to hand over the money.