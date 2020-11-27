Family of young Derry man raise almost £18,000 for rescue charity in his memory

Contact
Members of Aodhán O'Donnell's family hand over the fundraising proceeds to Foyle Search and Rescue.
Family and friends of a young Derry man who died two years ago have raised almost £18,000 for Foyle Search and Rescue in his memory.
Aodhán O’Donnell was only 19-year-old when he died in 2018 after entering the River Foyle.
The local rescue team played a leading role in the operation which led to the recovery of Aodhán's body.
In thanks for this, Aodhán's family and friends organised a unique 13-day fundraising event earlier this year.
Participants either cycled, jogged or walked 13 kilometres each day for 13 days in a row.
Aodhán was a talented hurler and had represented St Columb's College, Na Magha and County Derry.
He wore the number 13 jersey and the number 13 has become a special number for all who knew him.
On days 1 and 13 of the fundraiser, family and friends came together to begin and finish the challenge.
In total, the fundraising event raised £17,250.17 and €510 for Foyle Search and Rescue.
Members of Aodhán's family visited the Foyle Search and Rescue base at Prehen this week to hand over the money.
