Firearm seized yesterday in Derry as part of an investigation into an attempted armed robbery in Donegal

PSNI searched property at Whitehouse Park

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A firearm has been seized in Derry as part of an investigation into an attempted armed robbery in Donegal.

A spokesperson said that acting on information provided by An Garda Siochana the PSNI carried out a search at a property in the Whitehouse Park area of Derry on Wednesday in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Donegal earlier this month.

"A firearm was seized as a result of this which has been taken away for forensic analysis," the spokesperson said.

“It is fantastic that collaborative working with An Garda Siochana has resulted in us removing a potentially dangerous weapon from our streets.

"The PSNI are committed to keeping people safe and thankful that we have a good working relationship with our law enforcement colleagues in Donegal which helps us achieve this.” 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


