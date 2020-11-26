Derry school to close for two days to facilitate a 'deep clean'

A Derry school is to close today and tomorrow for a 'deep clean'.

St Brigid's College in Carnhill issued the unexpected news last night.

A spokesperson for the school said the closure would facilitate a 'deep clean of the whole school'.

"Pupils are to continue learning through Google Classroom on both days. Further information will be provided on Friday with regards to arrangements for next week," the spokesperson said.

The school did not release any more information about the closure, in relation to whether it was related to the identification of any positive Covid-19 cases.