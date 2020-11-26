First ever edition of packed Derry Annual now available in local shops

The Derry News has published a special 'annual' as we near the end of 2020.

It has certainly been a memorable year, for more bad reasons than good.

However, we hope the first ever edition of the Derry Annual will provide some interesting reading over the next few weeks.

The annual is packed with stories which we hope will be of interest to a wide range of people.

Paddy McCaul's memoir articles in the Derry News this year were hugely popular with readers.

In the articles, 88-year-old Paddy McCaul looked back on his life, growing up and working in his beloved Derry.

In the new annual, Paddy has again put his writing skills to good use to reflect on Christmases of the past in Derry.

It will be a magical trip down memory lane for so many people.

For one local writer, Rosalind Patton, was a memorable year when she published her first ever book of poetry.

In the annual, Rosalind shares the story behind her book and also allows us to print some of her wonderful poems.

Do you know the history of your surname?

Are you a Doherty, a McLaughlin or a Coyle?

Then, you will be interested in a great article in the annual by renowned local historian Brian Mitchell.

In the article, Brian delves into the history of our local names and provides us with a list of the 'Top 20' surnames in the local area.

We also look back on Derry's heyday as one of the most popular destinations in the Irish horseracing circuit.

Ballyarnett Racecourse was, at one stage, one of the top courses in the country and thousands of people flocked to the race meetings there.

The annual also contains a wealth of other local history article, including one on a tragedy which once befell passengers on the Lough Swilly rail line.

We hope you will enjoy reading this local publication which is now available in shops, priced £2.95.