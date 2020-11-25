Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Council leisure centres in Derry to close for two weeks from Friday as part of latest lockdown

It is hoped that the facilities will reopen on December 11

foylearena

The Foyle Arena is among the council centres closing on Friday.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry  City and Strabane District Council has confirmed that all of its leisure facilities will close to the public from Friday for an initial period of two weeks.

Customers have been advised that all paid in full members will have their membership term extended to reflect the closure and direct debits will not be collected until the facilities reopen.

Customers who pay by monthly direct debit will be contacted upon reopening regarding their payments and staff will be on hand to respond to any queries during this time.

Members are reminded of the option to freeze their account until activities can resume.

A spokesperson for the council said at  this stage it is hoped that activities  can resume on December 11.

“However, this is subject to government advice and council will be closely monitoring the legislation and any changes to restrictions during this period,” the spokesperson added.

Updates on the resumption of services will be on the council's website and social media channels.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie