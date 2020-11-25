Council leisure centres in Derry to close for two weeks from Friday as part of latest lockdown

Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed that all of its leisure facilities will close to the public from Friday for an initial period of two weeks.

Customers have been advised that all paid in full members will have their membership term extended to reflect the closure and direct debits will not be collected until the facilities reopen.

Customers who pay by monthly direct debit will be contacted upon reopening regarding their payments and staff will be on hand to respond to any queries during this time.

Members are reminded of the option to freeze their account until activities can resume.

A spokesperson for the council said at this stage it is hoped that activities can resume on December 11.

“However, this is subject to government advice and council will be closely monitoring the legislation and any changes to restrictions during this period,” the spokesperson added.

Updates on the resumption of services will be on the council's website and social media channels.